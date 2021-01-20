MVA leaders to join farmers' protest against farm laws

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other MVA leaders to join farmers' protest against farm laws at Azad Maidan

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would be present

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 20 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2021, 20:39 ist
NCP president Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI File Photo

In what would be a show of strength and unity, leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi would come together at the historic Azad Maidan here on January 25, on the eve of Republic Day festivities, to protest against the three farm laws.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would be present.

Top leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – the three MVA leaders would be present at the rally.

Several farmers’ organisations in Mumbai will be holding protests between January 23-25 three farm laws, namely, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

Pawar has been critical of the laws, though the BJP had countered saying that these were drafted during his tenure as union agriculture minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena
Maha Vikas Aghadi
NCP
Sharad Pawar
farmers
Farmers protests
Agriculture
farm laws
Farm Bills

