Vaccine, mask two options to prevent Omicron: IMA

Vaccine, mask two options to prevent Omicron: IMA

The IMA team will communicate with the government authorities regarding the emerging situation

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 14:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

As Omicron cases surfaced in Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday stated that vaccination and masks are the two best available preventative options.

The IMA-Maharashtra, the apex body of doctors in the state, is keeping a close watch on the situation.

Read | India could see mild Covid-19 third wave by early next year: Experts

“We appeal to people in the state to abide by the Covid-specific protocols strictly. We advise strict use of masks, maintain hygiene and avoid crowding,” Dr Suhas Pingle, president, IMA-Maharashtra State, said.

Dr Pingle appealed to people in the state to complete both doses of vaccination.

The IMA team will communicate with the government authorities regarding the emerging situation.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
IMA
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Face masks
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 