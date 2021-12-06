Vaccine, mask two options to prevent Omicron: IMA

As Omicron cases surfaced in Maharashtra, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday stated that vaccination and masks are the two best available preventative options.

The IMA-Maharashtra, the apex body of doctors in the state, is keeping a close watch on the situation.

“We appeal to people in the state to abide by the Covid-specific protocols strictly. We advise strict use of masks, maintain hygiene and avoid crowding,” Dr Suhas Pingle, president, IMA-Maharashtra State, said.

Dr Pingle appealed to people in the state to complete both doses of vaccination.

The IMA team will communicate with the government authorities regarding the emerging situation.

