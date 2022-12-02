Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle in Gujarat

A railway official said that the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Superfast Express hit cattle between Udvada and Vapi stations in Gujarat on Thursday evening.
He added that the collision caused a minor dent in the train's front panel.
This is the fourth incident involving the semi-high-speed train on the route since it began operating two months ago.
Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railway, said the incident occurred near level crossing gate no 87 between Udvada and Vapi around 6.23 pm.
"There was a minor dent in the front portion with no operational issues. The dent will be attended to tonight," he said. After a brief halt, the train resumed its journey at 6.35 pm.
