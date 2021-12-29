Was not ready to come back as Maharashtra CM in 1993: Sharad Pawar

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said he was not ready to come back to Maharashtra as Chief Minister from the Centre during riots that took place in Mumbai post-Babri Masjid demolition, but he was "made emotional" and asked to take the reins of the state in 1993.

Pawar, then in the Congress, was defence minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao and took over as Maharashtra CM in March 1993 replacing the incumbent Sudharkarrao Naik.

Replying to a question whether it was his decision to come back to Maharashtra as CM in 1993 from Delhi, Pawar replied in the negative. "After the Babri Masjid demolition (in December 1992), riots broke out in Mumbai. The normal life in Mumbai had collapsed for 14 to 15 days. I was the defence minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government. I was told to go to the state and take the position (as CM)," Pawar recalled.

The veteran politician was speaking at an event in Pune organised by Marathi daily 'Loksatta' whose editor Girish Kuber interviewed him on the occasion.

The former Union minister said initially he was not keen to take charge of the state and went back to Delhi, but eventually returned to take over as CM.

Read | Need to adapt to changing socio-political scenario: Pawar tells NCP on his 81st birthday

Pawar said the reason he had to come back again was that the riots had flared up in the metropolis. "After the riots further intensified, a discussion between PM Rao, (senior Congress leader) NKP Salve, myself, and some other leaders took place and it was discussed that if peace does not come back to Mumbai, a message would go out to the world that the country is drifting away from stability as Mumbai has a special importance around the globe," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP, a multiple-time CM, said it was an emotional decision for him to come back to his home state and once again handle its affairs. "I was called at the PM's residence and I was told that there is no other recourse than to return to the state. I was not willing to go. For over 6 hours, it was insisted (that he go to Mumbai). "I was even made emotional and told that the 'state, where I was born and brought and from where I came till here (Delhi), was burning and in such a situation, if you (Pawar) are not taking the responsibility, it would sadden them'," said Pawar.

The octogenarian leader said in that given situation, he had to take the decision to return to the state. Asked whether his return to Maharashtra created any hurdles in his emergence as a prominent national leader, Pawar said "It could be possible." Pawar, who left the Congress to form the NCP in 1999, said after coming to the state, he tried to bring communal harmony between communities.

Watch latest videos by DH here: