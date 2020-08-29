Will send complaints against Sandip Ssingh to CBI, says Maharashtra govt

In a fresh development, the Maharashtra government has decided to send the complaints that it has received against filmmaker Sandip Ssingh vis-à-vis the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sandip Ssingh is the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have received many requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made biopic on Modi and the BJP, regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs. I will send these requests to CBI for investigation,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told reporters.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has been under the fire of BJP for the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput death case – and now the investigations have been handed over to the CBI.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said from September 1 to December 23 2019, Sandip Ssingh has called up the BJP office 53 times. “Who was he speaking to? Who is his handler in BJP?” he wanted to know.

“For Modi ji's biopic, Sandeep Ssingh's Legend Global Studio was the only film company which signed MOU worth Rs 177 crores with Gujarat government at the Vibrant Gujarat summit. Why only Sandeep's company and not others? What makes him a blue-eyed boy of BJP?” he said.

Sawant tweeted photos of former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, with Sandip Ssingh. The photo was taken at the poster launch of film ‘PM Narendra Modi’ – in which Fadnavis is also seen with lead actor Vivek Oberoi, the lead actor of the film and his father Suresh Oberoi.

Sawant further said that while there are media reports that Sandeep Ssingh could flee to London while being on the radar of investigation into the drug connection in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

“The leaked WhatsApp messages of Riya Chakraborty, who is under investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, are also from the time when the BJP was in power in the state. The then chief minister and the home minister belonged to the BJP, and it can be said that during the BJP rule, drugs were so easily available through just WhatsApp chats. So was the BJP government, which is now demanding an inquiry into Bollywood and the drug mafia, was supporting it? There are many questions and all these should be clarified. There is a lot of mystery behind the haste in ordering a CBI probe,”(sic) said Sawant.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said that the Maharashtra government is trying to mislead the people. “The probe was with Maharashtra government for 65 days….why was Sandip Ssingh was not probed them,” he said.

Kadam also accused the MVA government was trying to protect politicians, actors and drug mafia.