Pawar assures 'common minimum program' for Oppn unity

Will work out common minimum program to bring Opposition together: Pawar

Earlier, Pawar was welcomed by local NCP office-bearers amid slogan-shouting by workers on his arrival

PTI
PTI, Baramati ,
  • May 06 2023, 20:27 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 20:27 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

A common minimum programme of the Opposition will be prepared ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said on Saturday. He will play a role in bringing opposition parties together, Pawar said in his hometown Baramati in Pune district a day after he withdrew his decision to give up the party post.

“In the next 10-11 months, elections will be taking place in a number of places.....Leaders like Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrashekar Rao, Mamata Banerjee are trying to unite the Opposition," he told reporters.

"I will participate in bringing the Opposition together by creating a common minimum programme," Pawar added. Asked about rumours surrounding the plans of senior NCP leader and his nephew Ajit Pawar, he said, "An atmosphere of confusion is being created regarding Ajit Pawar. There was talk that he will join the BJP, but has anything happened?" Ajit Pawar is someone who loves to work on the ground, and there was no truth to the speculation about him, the NCP chief further said.

Also Read | Day after deciding to continue as NCP chief, Pawar reaches Baramati

Earlier, Pawar was welcomed by local NCP office-bearers amid slogan-shouting by workers on his arrival. He would be meeting local NCP leaders and workers before heading to Solapur, party sources said. On Friday, the 82-year-old leader withdrew his decision to step down as NCP president, three days after the surprise announcement that had put a question mark on the opposition unity efforts ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The veteran leader who is known for his deft political manoeuvring said that leaders of various political parties across the country requested him to continue as NCP president. He could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra
Oppositon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR

What are historicals trying to say?

What are historicals trying to say?

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10

 