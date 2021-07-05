'You have given us out in no ball', says Maharashtra BJP after 12 MLAs suspended

Describing the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government as “Talibani-raj” and “Mughalai-sarkar”, a rattled BJP said that it has given them out on a “no ball” and warned them of “spin attack” in the days to come.

“Its murder of democracy…this is against the traditions of Maharashtra,” said Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis reacting to suspension of 12 BJP MLAs.

“I wonder whether this (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress-government) is a ‘Mughalai-sarkar’…it is a sad day for us,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar, who too was suspended, said that what happened today is an example of “Talibani-raj”.

“It is not good…you have given us out on a no ball,” he said.

“But let me tell you …..I have been the President of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association)…(we) will bowl off-spin and leg-spin…watch out and be cautious (during the spin attack),” he said.

The vexed issue

The Supreme Court had earlier this year quashed quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies after observing that the total number of seats earmarked for various communities, including the SCs and STs, should not exceed 50 per cent of its total strength.

Fadnavis said the Supreme Court had asked for an empirical inquiry (into the issue of OBCs' population) through the State Backward Class Commission.

"The Supreme Court has not asked for census data. The resolution is time pass, face-saver and misleading, and will not yield anything. But, we will support the resolution as we want to stand by the OBCs," the BJP leader said.

The resolution moved by Chhagan Bhujbal states that the State Backward Class Commission has been set up and it requires social, economic and caste-based census data of 2011, to prepare an empirical data of the OBC population. This data is required for restoring reservations to the OBCs in local bodies elections.