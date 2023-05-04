'Minor wrestler given apt security': Delhi Police to SC

WFI Protest: 'Proper security given to minor complainant', Delhi Police tells SC

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23

  May 04 2023
  • updated: May 04 2023, 13:34 ist
Amid the ongoing protest by the nation's top wrestlers, the Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that "proper security has been provided to the minor complainant", on Thursday.

The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since April 23. They have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

The protesters have been demanding criminal action against Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers.

More to follow...

 

 

 

