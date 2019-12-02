What has HM done to protect women in Delhi? asks AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party sought accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday over the alleged deterioration of the law-and-order situation in Delhi and asked what has he done to provide security to women in the national capital.

At a press conference, AAP spokesperson Atishi alleged that law-and-order situation in Delhi has deteriorated and cases of rape in the national capital have increased since Shah took charge of the Home Ministry.

"What has Amit Shah and Delhi police done to protect women of the city. There are thousands of police vacancies. What has he done to fill these vacancies? There is a shortage of PCR vans. What has he done to increase the number of PCR vans? A single women police station has not been opened in Delhi in the last few months. Why?" Atishi posed.