What is common between sloth bears and cricketers?

Usually nothing. Unusually, a tale that portrays the survival of the fittest.

Determined to not just survive, but thrive, two sloth bears fell into a 20-feet deep well and lived to tell the tale though, of course, a Bengaluru animal rescue centre. The tale doesn't end there, the cubs are now named after two of India's cricket icons MS Dhoni and Mithali Raj.

The two sloth bear cubs were rescued by farmers from a 20-feet deep well, two years ago. They were latched on to their dead mother's body, feeding themselves off her milk. Soon they were transferred to Wildlife SOS, Bannerghatta Bear Rescue Center near Bengaluru.

The orphaned cubs found mother's love in another sloth bear named Ankita, residing in the rescue centre run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the forest department.

Wildlife SOS members thus christened the cubs Mahi and Mithali in honour of the cricket icons.

“While Mithali has broken gender stereotypes and is behind India’s current ODI ranking of number 3 in the world, Dhoni, who comes from a small town in Jharkhand, led India to victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. The two orphans, just like their namesakes, have braved all odds and emerged victorious in the face of adversities," a Wildlife SOS member told The Times of India.