What was Allahabad High Court's Ayodhya verdict in 2010

The Supreme Court on Saturday will pronounce its judgement in the seven-decade-old Ayodhya dispute case related to Babri Masjid and Ram Temple.

The top court had reserved its judgement on October 16 in the legal battle, where both the Hindu and Muslim sides made their arguments for 40 days to lay their claims over 2.77 acres of land.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

In September 2010, the Allahabad High Court ruled a three-way division of the disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The inner court yard, where the dome once stood, went to the deity. The Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi nearby went to the Akhara, while the Muslim side got the last one third portion after partition and adjustments from the extra land in and around, acquired by the government.

Also read — What you should know before SC's verdict on Ayodhya

The court asked each side to give entry and exit rights to the other. However, all the three parties moved the Supreme Court.

Also read — Timeline of Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute