What we know about Udaipur tailor’s murder over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma

In a brutal incident in Rajasthan’s Udaipur which sent shivers across the nation and sparked communal tensions, two men allegedly beheaded a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, one June 28 over a post in which the victim backed BJP’s Nupur Sharma.

Here is what we know so far:

As reported by The Quint, in total, three videos were made by the accused men, Gauz Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari. After Lal’s post, one of the accused on June 17 posted a video on social media declaring that he would commit the crime and that the video he makes of the muder will go viral.

According to The Indian Express, a week before the muder, Kanhaiya Lal was arrested on an FIR lodged against him for allegedly hurting religious feelings and he reportedly sought police protection post his release citing threat to life.

On June 28, the two men disguised themselves as customers and hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death and shot a video of the act which later surfaced online. They claimed that they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Read | NIA to take over Udaipur tailor murder probe

Another video was later made in which the two accused have held up a cleaver and threatened PM Modi.

Two people were detained on Tuesday and were reportedly caught from Rajsamand district's Bhim area.

Within hours, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were imposed across the state for a month and mobile internet services suspended for 24 hours. At 8 pm, curfew was declared till further orders in seven police station areas of Udaipur city.

Read | Naveen Kumar Jindal threatened with Udaipur horror-like fate

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar also promised strict action.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the “heinous murder”, and said “strict action will be taken against all the criminals involved in this incident” and that “the police will go to the bottom of the crime”.

Naveen Jindal, the spokesperson who along with Nupur Sharma was suspended, in a tweet on Wednesday morning said : “This morning around 6.43 am, I have received 3 emails with a video of brother Kanhaiya Lal’s throat being slit. They (accused) threatened me and my family with such threats. I have informed the Police Control Room”.

BJP leaders in Delhi are all set to stage a march at Jantar Mantar at 5 PM on Wednesday, according to tweets by Kapil Mishra.