'Where is justice for us?' asks survivor of Rajiv Gandhi suicide bombing

"What about justice for those killed and the injured survivors in the 1991 suicide bombing that assassinated former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi?" asked Anusuya Daisy Ernest, a retired woman police officer.

Ernest, then police sub inspector was regulating crowd when people jostled to move forward at the venue of a Congress public meeting at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991 to garland Rajiv Gandhi. Asked on her reaction to the Supreme Court ruling that set free the 6 Rajiv case convicts, she told PTI: "I am still undergoing treatment for pellet injuries. This is the plight of the injured people. Where is justice ? I am talking about justice for those killed and injured people like me who survived the dastardly terrorist attack."

Also Read | Timeline of events in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

Terrorists should be treated as per terror laws and not as ordinary criminals, she said. Ernest retired as additional police superintendent in 2018. Now, she is 62. A total of 16 people were killed in the 1991 suicide bombing, including Rajiv Gandhi, 9 police personnel and 6 others.

The woman sucide bomber Dhanu and LTTE sympathiser Haribabu, a photographer, died in the blast. Also, 45 others were injured.