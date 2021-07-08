Will explain benefits of farm laws to farmers: Shobha Karandlaje

Newly sworn-in Minister of state for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday said that she will reach out to farmers across the country and explain to them about the benefits of three farm laws brought by the NDA Government.

Trying to strike an emotional chord with the farming community, she said some people with vested interests were trying to mislead farmers for their political gain.

"The Centre has passed three agriculture laws in the interest of the farming community. However, these laws are being opposed due to political reasons. We have a big responsibility to convince farmers about the benefits of these laws. I will travel to all states and convince farmers," Karandlaje said after assuming charge as the Minister.

“Farmers will benefit a lot from new farm bills. Farmers will get good prices for their products and also they can move out from the clutches of middlemen,” she said.

The 55-year-old Karnataka BJP leader said she has got a huge responsibility as agriculture minister to understand the problems of peasants and respond to them effectively.

"I will respond to all problems faced by farmers, be it relieving farmers from debt or drought, working alongside senior minister Narendra Singh Tomar ji," she added.

Insisting that agriculture is close to her heart as she belongs to an agricultural family, she said she knows their pain.

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State in the ministry Kailash Choudhary were also present when Karandlaje was taking charge.

Shobha's mother, sister and other family members were present. She organised pooja at her office before assuming charge.

Minister of State for Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekar took charge and said he will work to improve the skill of youth and help them to get quality jobs.

The Skill Development Ministry is a very important Ministry and I have an opportunity to show my performance by skilling youngsters, he said.

Narayana Swamy, who assumed charge as Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said that he will popularise all welfare schemes of his ministry and will ensure it will reach all beneficiaries across the country.

Bhagwanth Khuba also took charge as Minister of State Chemicals and Fertilizers and New and Renewable Energy. Speaking to media persons, he said he will work hard to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilizer to farmers. "As a New and Renewable Energy Minister, I will try to promote clean energy in the country," he said.

Khuba also organised special pooja in his office before taking charge as the Minister.