Woman, minor daughter dead, 3 kin injured in Amravati house collapse

The incident took place at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jul 19 2022, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 10:19 ist

 A woman and her seven-year-old daughter were killed and three other family members injured after their house collapsed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday morning, a senior official said.

The incident took place around 6 am at Fubgaon village in Chandur Bazar taluka of the district, located about 150 km from Nagpur. Amravati has been witnessing heavy rains for the past few days.

There were five family members inside the house when it collapsed and they got trapped under the debris, Amravati's Resident District Collector Ashish Bijwal told PTI over the phone. Their neighbours and some other people managed to rescue three of the family members who suffered injuries, he said.

Two others, a 35-year-old woman and her daughter aged 7, could not be pulled out quickly and both of them died, the official said. The three injured persons were shifted to the district hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

It was an old house and heavy showers in the area might have led to its collapse, the official added. 

Maharashtra
India News
Nagpur
house collapse

