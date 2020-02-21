Women trainee clerks forced to stand naked for physical test in Surat

After the controversy over about 60 girl students forced to strip in a college in Kutch district for checking their menstrual status, about 100 women trainee clerks were allegedly subjected to stand naked in groups of 10 each in separate rooms during a fitness test at a government-run hospital in Surat city.

The city mayor Jagdish Patel has ordered a probe into the incident. On Friday, Surat Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani also ordered an investigation. On Thursday evening, general secretary of employee's union AA Shaikh had filed a complaint with the authority.

Shaikh has alleged that the incident took place at the Surat Municipal Institute of Medical Education and Research (SMIMER) hospital. Shaikh stated in the letter that no one is against this mandatory physical fitness test but the manner in which the women trainee clerks were treated is highly objectionable.

He said that men candidates didn't complaint but many of the women candidates lodged an objection with the union after they went through the ordeal. He said that such tests are mandatory but they are done one by one and not in groups where they are forced to stand naked.

According to the rules, trainee employees have to undergo a mandatory physical test to prove their fitness for the job after completion of training. The women, who were allegedly subjected to such treatment, underwent the test after completing three years of training.

"Instead of calling the women one by one in the room for the test, the female doctors made them stand naked in groups. This method is against the principal of natural justice," Shaikh has said in his written complaint. He has stated that instead of asking normal questions, the female doctors asked the trainees personal and absurd questions related to pregnancy during the examination. He said that were many unmarried women who were also asked the same kind of questions which made no sense.

After the uproar, the commissioner ordered the formation of a three-member committee to probe the allegation and report back in two weeks.