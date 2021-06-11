Wrestler murder case: Close-aide of Sushil Kumar sent to 4-day police custody; to be taken to Jammu

A Delhi Court on Friday remanded an alleged close-aide of Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar to 4-day police custody in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Anirudh was arrested by Delhi Police's Crime Branch from the national capital on Thursday. In all, 10 people, including Sushil Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The police produced Anirudh before Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra and sought his custody for seven days. The court, however, allowed his police interrogation for only four days.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava, representing the police, told the court that his custody is required as he has to be taken to Jammu.

The court was also apprised that Anirudh has been spotted in the purported video of the brawl.

Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar and two of his friends Sonu Mahal and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Dhankar, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.

Police have called him the "main culprit and mastermind" behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

Earlier on Friday, the district court extended his judicial custody till June 25 in connection with the case.