'The Great Khali' visits RSS headquarters

Wrestler 'The Great Khali' visits RSS headquarters, pays tribute to Hedgewar, Golwalkar

The wrestler visited the memorial of late RSS chief Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 22 2023, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 20:30 ist
The RSS's publicity wing, the Vishva Samvad Kendra, shared the information on its Facebook page. Credit: PTI Photo

International professional wrestler Dalip Singh, who took the ring name 'The Great Khali' in the popular WWE games, on Sunday visited Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh, the headquarters of the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh, in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Also read | Netaji’s idea of India differed from Sangh’s: Trinamool MP

The RSS's publicity wing, the Vishva Samvad Kendra, shared the information on its Facebook page. "The wrestler visited the memorial of late RSS chief Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and MS Golwalkar and paid tributes to them," it said.

