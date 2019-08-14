Yeddyurappa to visit Delhi to discuss his cabinet

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is likely to hold talks with BJP top brass here on Friday on the expansion of his cabinet.

The CM scheduled to arrive at the national capital on Thursday night and will stay here for two to three days.

As per tour programme, the CM scheduled to meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning and will seek funds to state to take up relief works in calamity hit areas.

During his stay, the CM also plans to meet the Union Minister for Railway Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri to discuss state-specific issues.

Sources close to the CM said that during his stay, he will meet BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders and finalise the names of legislators to be inducted as the council of ministers, sources in the party said.

During the meeting with Amit Shah, who is also Union Home Minister, Yeddyurappa also appraises damages caused in the state due to flood and rain.

"The CM already sent a list of 50 MLAs for pick Ministers to the central leadership. Both Yeddyurappa and national leaders will decide on how many legislators to be inducted and keeping some slots open rebel MLAs.

When Yeddyurappa came to national capital last week, he couldn't meet Shah as he was busy in Parliamentary works. Following which, the central leaders asked Yeddyurappa to visit flood-hit areas and come again to Delhi again for discussion.