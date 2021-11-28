Yoga not confined to any community: Ram Nath Kovind

Kovind said yoga is being practised by people all over the world irrespective of their religion or the political systems they follow

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Nov 28 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 16:38 ist
Ram Nath Kovind. Credit: PTI Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said yoga does not belong to a particular community or religious sect and hailed yoga guru Ramdev for introducing common people to its benefits.

Addressing the first convocation ceremony of the Patanjali University here, the president said Ramdev's biggest contribution is debunking the age-old myth that yoga is meant for seers.

"Yoga belongs to all and is meant for all. It is a system to keep our mind and body healthy," he said.

"People can be seen doing Anulom-Vilom pranayama in the waiting rooms of railway stations and airport lounges today," the president said praising Ramdev for inspiring people all over the world to make yoga a part of their daily lives.

He said yoga is now being practised by people all over the world irrespective of their religion or the political systems they follow.

Citing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who learnt yoga from a trained teacher sent to him from India, Kovind said he had described yoga as India's biggest gift to humanity.

The president said India is recognised all over the world for its ancient wisdom and hailed the Patanjali University for its unique education system, which combines traditional knowledge and modern research.

He congratulated the graduates, postgraduates and PhD scholars who were conferred with degrees at the convocation.

The president also inaugurated the newly-built campus of the university in the presence of Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, Ramdev, who is the university's chancellor, and its vice chancellor Acharya Balkrishna.

