A clarion call that still holds rallying power

In 1924, Ambedkar had just returned from England with a doctorate in science from the London School of Economics and a bar at law from Grey’s Inn. By then, he already held a PhD from Columbia University. He was at a crossroads: He had to work for a livelihood even as he longed to plunge into a larger battle for the cause of the untouchables. The options before him were to become a professor, advocate, or judge. He started a monthly, Mook Nayak, with a grant from Shahu Maharaj, taking up the cause of the depressed classes. He did a brief stint in teaching and advocacy, but felt he was cut out for a bigger role. He was waiting for the right moment to launch a movement against untouchability. The Gandhian reformist movement, which also sought to address the problem, did not impress him.