A dirtless coup to capture hearts

My mother had led him to a room nearby and, with some frustration, changed him. My little brother, with a lot of innocence, had questioned my mom about her disappointment. He believed that he had enacted his role to perfection. Finally, when asked about his not falling to the ground, which was the climax of Kumaran’s heroic act, his reply left us spellbound! He didn’t want to get his impeccable white dress dirty, as he had seen the efforts mom was making to wash his school uniforms and keep them tidy. (Washing machines were not yet popular.) In return, he had wanted to help her by not soiling his spic and span Kumaran’s costume. My mother was moved by her child’s innocence, gave him a tight hug, and shed a tear of happiness!