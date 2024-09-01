A new beginning for J&K

With Congress and NC teaming up for the Assembly elections, the former should make it clear whether it supports the idea of restoring Article 370 in the Constitution as promised by the NC in its manifesto. Congress knows well that it is constitutionally impossible to bring back Article 370 and that the NC is only grandstanding. The NC has also promised to begin talks with Pakistan (apparently to resolve the ‘Kashmir issue’). That, too, is far out of its remit. Only the Centre can decide on talking to Pakistan. Congress must come clean on these issues. In any case, it neither has its former support base in Jammu region, which has 43 seats after reorganisation of constituencies, nor does it have either the leadership or voter base it used to command in the Valley.