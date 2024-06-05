A reality check for BJP, a boost for the Opposition

Thirdly, this election provides enough proof of the earthly political sense of the Indian voter. In the run up to this election, one heard the point being made that this election evoked very little interest as the result was apparently a foregone conclusion. The assumption was that the ruling party was returning to power. The debate was on the intensity of the mandate. Projections of 370 for the ruling party and 400+ for their alliance were made. As each round of polling ended, and the mood of the voter became more apparent, the slogan was put on the backburner, to be revived again in the end. The Indian voter has brought back the coalition, albeit with more restrained numbers. The voter has also underscored the need for a strong and robust Opposition (we did not have a recognised opposition party in the Lok Sabha for the last decade), through the verdict. A reality check for the ruling party and a boost to the Opposition was conveyed by the Indian electorate.