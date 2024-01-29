A relationship is a two-way street

Well, what I could discern by those discussions was, even decades-old relations can develop deadly dents, by certain detrimental factors. The biggest culprit here, in causing breaches in beautiful relations, could be a bloated ego, with belligerent attitude, to boot! Naturally then, even teensy tiffs would be like terrific battles, wherein trouncing an opponent is of titanic value! Now, amid such disputes, chances of causing hurt to other could be more. In such scenario, saying ‘sorry’ could surely save a relation from getting ruined. But, our supreme ego shackles us in doing that! It is strange, we seldom realize ‘singular love’ and ‘silly ego’ can never co-exist with each other.