A relationship is a two-way street

Several times, strangely, even sturdy fabrics of strong relations, start ripping off to shreds, beyond salvaging state. And, paradoxically over trivial issues. Recently, I was talking with a cousin’s daughter. As we were meandering on through sundry subjects, she said she had split up with her special, best friend, with who she shared strong bonds since her school days. I was stumped to learn of it. Then, as cathartic comfort, she confided in me of her conflicting thoughts, which she had constantly been battling with.
It was apparent, she was assailed by an avalanche of emotions, after having walked away from a long relationship. In her own words, her friend had always been arrogant and aggressive, all of which, this girl had tried amiably dealing with ample forbearance. Slowly, she learnt that if someone, who one likes a lot, is loath to offering back the same love, then it is ludicrous in latching onto such relationships.
Well, what I could discern by those discussions was, even decades-old relations can develop deadly dents, by certain detrimental factors. The biggest culprit here, in causing breaches in beautiful relations, could be a bloated ego, with belligerent attitude, to boot! Naturally then, even teensy tiffs would be like terrific battles, wherein trouncing an opponent is of titanic value! Now, amid such disputes, chances of causing hurt to other could be more. In such scenario, saying ‘sorry’ could surely save a relation from getting ruined. But, our supreme ego shackles us in doing that! It is strange, we seldom realize ‘singular love’ and ‘silly ego’ can never co-exist with each other.
The other reason for rifts in relations could be our regrettable trait of failing to realise the real worth of the other person. So, we try lionising even trifle qualities of ours, while merrily trivializing massive efforts of others, in making us happy. And, at times, under the cover of being candid, we tend to censure some of their acts, but teensy criticism at us, would have us in chronic moods!
To conclude, in special relations, it is strongly imperative to have superlative respect for the other person, his/her views/feelings. Long-built relations need to be lovingly nurtured with lashings of love/care. Just like tender saplings of fruit-bearing trees are tended. Else, it wouldn’t be long for willowy saplings to wilt and wither off.