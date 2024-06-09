A vote for election tech

At my start-up, we created a platform for sentiment analysis that some years ago that provided keen insights from public messages on policy focus, election campaigns, and voter sentiment. It allowed political strategists to understand and respond to the electorate’s mood in real-time. Today, such analysis has become more sophisticated and readily available through large language models (LLMs). However, despite the advancements in natural language processing, it is crucial to triangulate these insights with multiple data sources and conduct primary source verification to ensure accuracy and reliability of the analysis. This multi-faceted approach is essential to capture voter behaviour and sentiment complexities accurately.