A vote for election tech

The 2024 general elections have concluded, marking another significant chapter in the world’s largest democracy. This election not only reinforced India’s commitment to democratic processes but also highlighted the growing influence of technology in shaping electoral outcomes and perceptions. Technology played a pivotal role, from voter sentiment analysis on social media to electronic voting machines’ (EVMs) reliability. These elections should be a source of inspiration for democratic processes around the world.
Sentiment Analysis
In the digital era, social media platforms like X, Facebook and Instagram have evolved into crucial arenas for political discourse. For the 2024 elections, analysts harnessed the power of these platforms to gauge voter sentiment in real-time. By employing sophisticated algorithms and natural language processing techniques, it is possible to analyse millions of posts, comments and tweets, thereby understanding and shaping public opinion on various issues.
At my start-up, we created a platform for sentiment analysis that some years ago that provided keen insights from public messages on policy focus, election campaigns, and voter sentiment. It allowed political strategists to understand and respond to the electorate’s mood in real-time. Today, such analysis has become more sophisticated and readily available through large language models (LLMs). However, despite the advancements in natural language processing, it is crucial to triangulate these insights with multiple data sources and conduct primary source verification to ensure accuracy and reliability of the analysis. This multi-faceted approach is essential to capture voter behaviour and sentiment complexities accurately.
Exit Polls
Exit polls have long been a staple of election coverage, providing early indicators of electoral outcomes. However, their accuracy has often been a subject of debate. The 2024 elections were no exception. Despite advancements in polling methodologies, exit polls in this election displayed notable deviation from the actual results.
One major challenge is the sampling methodology. Achieving a truly representative sample of the diverse Indian electorate is difficult. Regional, socio-economic, and cultural heterogeneity means sampling bias can significantly skew results. In the 2024 elections, this was potentially exacerbated by incorrect estimates of sub-regions expected to show similar voting patterns.
Structural and quality issues could also have contributed to the deviations. The logistics of conducting exit polls across a vast and varied landscape like India are daunting. Pollsters must navigate differing access levels to voters, varying response rates, and potential non-response biases where certain groups are less likely to participate in surveys.
EVMs
One of the most significant technological advancements in Indian elections has been the adoption of electronic voting machines (EVMs). Since their introduction, EVMs have been lauded for their efficiency, reliability, and tamper-proof design. In the 2024 elections, over 5.5 million EVMs were deployed nationwide, ensuring a smooth and swift voting process.
Despite occasional allegations of tampering, extensive audits and independent verifications have consistently validated the integrity of EVMs. The 2024 election results once again demonstrated the robustness of these machines as they facilitated accurate and timely vote counting. The improbability of tampering, combined with the transparency of the electoral process, has bolstered public confidence in EVMs.
Lessons for the World
The 2024 Indian elections offer several important lessons for democracies worldwide. Integrating technology in elections -- from voter sentiment analysis to electronic voting -- can enhance transparency, efficiency, and engagement. However, it is crucial to continually assess and address the challenges posed by technological adoption, such as data privacy concerns and digital divide issues.
Secondly, the importance of statistical rigour in polling cannot be overstated. Exit polls, while useful, should be interpreted with caution, and methodologies must be adapted to account for the complexities of diverse electorates.
Finally, India’s success with EVMs underscores the potential benefits of electronic voting systems. Other nations can learn from India’s experience to design and implement secure, reliable, and user-friendly voting technologies.
As the world continues to evolve, the interplay between technology and democracy will only deepen. The 2024 Indian elections serve as a testament to the power of technology in strengthening democratic processes, offering a blueprint for future elections globally.