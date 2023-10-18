Address caste issues now, it cannot be left for tomorrow

Shouldn’t the caste-society unite for fair distribution of land? Shouldn’t the Hindu society resist and speak when a young man from a Dalit community is attacked only because he rode a horse at his wedding?

Shouldn’t the same Hindu society articulate embarrassment when a large number of Schedule Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes are denied entry into institutions with a remark which has acquired a proverbial status: ‘None Found Suitable (NFS)? Shouldn’t the custodians of the Hindu society speak unitedly and powerfully when entry into several temples is restricted based on one’s birth?