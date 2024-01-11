An ode to a Koel

The cooing of the Koel was magical music to our ears. The moment we heard the cooing of the Koel, we'd run around, clapping in ecstasy. Gazing at the tree branches and widening our eyes, we tried to catch sight of "the winged musician." Hidden amidst the foliage of the tree, the bird was invisible to us. But the melodies of its cooing kept streaming and reverberating throughout the entire area. Enthralled and elated by its sonorous cooing, we on the ground beneath the tree too would become Koels, imitating its cooing. Every time we cooed, the bird from its invisible perch responded, maybe thinking that another Koel was cooing.

We indulged in this pastime of imitating Koel's cooing and derived immense happiness. When the Koel ultimately realised that the cooing coming from the ground was not from another Koel, it flew away from the tree, leaving behind rustling leaves. We were back in our houses, our hearts floating in a pool of happiness. Whenever I recall this childhood memory of mine, I am reminded of the poetic lines of John Keats from his celebrated poem Ode to a Nightingale: Being too happy in thine happiness / That thou, light-winged Dryad of the trees...