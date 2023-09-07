Are we still a developing nation?

While understanding poverty as an economic construct is both desirable and inevitable, a parochial interpretation of the said concept would result in reactions akin to those of the British media vis-à-vis the Chandrayan-3 mission. Analysing the ‘different brands of poverty,’ therefore, can help answer the question raised above and in turn provide cogent solutions to deal with the issue of poverty at large. In this light, time poverty and access-based poverty serve as crucial examples that demonstrate the numerous hues of poverty.

As an illustration, in my hometown, Lucknow, the metro commenced its operations in the year 2017–18. Although the metro plan was aimed at improving infrastructure, mobility, and providing seasonal employment to blue-collar workers, it did not address the question of ‘time poverty’. Barabanki, the bordering district of Lucknow that serves as the hub of blue-collar workers (and thereby contributes heavily to commute traffic), is still accessible only by road. While there are talks of building a metro corridor in and around the state capital, presently there is no provision to treat the issue of significant commute time. Labourers whose monthly income is directly proportional to the number of part-time jobs undertaken are the worst affected by the time lost during commute. Time poverty is further compounded by ‘rural poverty’ extant in such areas. This highlights that despite their constant hard work, their struggle to rise up the social and economic ladder persists. Additionally, time poverty also obstructs the potential of such individuals to upskill for their economic betterment. Hence, evidence-based policymaking that accounts for the interplay of different types of poverty becomes indispensable.