Around the world in armchair

My family does not travel much, but I watch and read about natural and human-made wonders, on electronic and print media. I am part of five WhatsApp groups, where I get to see pictures of visits by friends and family to exotic places around the world.

I have seen and heard an Antarctic cruise and emperor penguins, the majestic pyramids, Indonesian rice terraces and temples, Turkish architectural and culinary delights, American canyons and caverns, the Andes mountains, the Amazon forests, the Thames and London bridge, the Scottish moors, the snowy Alps, the Norwegian sunsets, the many facets of the Buddha, the majestic Himalayas, the musicals of Broadway, the weddings of the who’s who of India and the world, and so many other sights and sounds.

I have para-sailed, cruised, sky-dived, canoed, jet-skied, climbed mountains, smelt the pure air of the hills, trekked and marvelled at our world’s abundant flora and fauna.