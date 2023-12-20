Assemblies big or small, the anti-defection law fails them all

These exceptions were inserted in the Tenth Schedule to protect instances of principled defections. In practice, however, they have been used to bypass the anti-defection law completely. Defecting legislators muster the required strength to pull off a lawful merger in order to separate from their original parties without attracting disqualification. Previously, this was done to carry out splits as well. This is evident from a survey of 55 petitions filed under the Tenth Schedule between 1986 and 2004 before the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Of these 55 instances, disqualification occurred in only six. Of the 49 instances where no disqualification occurred, 22 could be attributed to splits and 16 to mergers in political parties. Given the excessive misuse of splits to engineer wholesale defections, many of which caused elected governments to fall, the exception was deleted in 2003. The merger exception still remains and is routinely resorted to, as evidenced by the 2016 merger of 43 Congress MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh with the People’s Party of Arunachal or the more recent merger in Meghalaya (in 2021) of 12 Congress MLAs with the All-India Trinamool Congress. In Arunachal Pradesh, the departure of these 43 MLAs from the Congress led to the fall of a democratically elected government.