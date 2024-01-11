Bangladesh votes for continuity. It needs change

For one thing, turnout in the elections was only 40 per cent, suggesting a large proportion of the electorate responded to calls by the country’s main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, to boycott the vote. The BNP wanted elections to be conducted under an independent caretaker administration; instead, the Awami League stayed in office. The US State Department said this week that it agrees with the opposition that “these elections were not free or fair.” The UK also expressed concern over the arrest of opposition members ahead of the vote.

Several of Bangladesh’s regional partners — especially India and Japan — believe continuity in Dhaka is a good thing. India worries that the BNP is too soft on Islamists, and Japan believes that Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina will be a firm partner in Tokyo’s efforts to forge a new, Asia-centric security framework to counter China.

But the US is Bangladesh’s largest trading partner, and it would be bad news for the country if its relationship with West broke down over human-rights concerns. Trade sanctions could devastate its export-dependent economy.

Even without them, Bangladesh ought to be urgently rethinking its growth model. To date, the country has carefully followed the advice given by every mainstream development economist: Small developing countries should concentrate on increasing exports to the rich world. Decades ago, Dhaka’s policy makers decided to focus on the ready-made garments trade. They succeeded: The country of 170 million people is now the world’s second-largest clothing exporter, behind only China.

It hasn’t always been easy. In 2013, over 1,110 people died when an eight-story building called Rana Plaza collapsed. It was home to multiple small garment factories making clothes for brands such as Primark and Zara. There was outrage, at home and abroad, that workers were toiling away in unsafe conditions.

The government had to respond swiftly. Together with major brands and trade unions, it signed an “accord on fire and building safety” — called the Bangladesh Accord — committing to more regular inspections and giving workers a larger voice in safety complaints.

Today, Bangladesh faces a problem generated by its own success. The garments sector has become so efficient and profitable that it soaks up all of Dhaka’s policy attention, as well as all of the country’s spare capital and entrepreneurial energy. As a result, Bangladesh’s exports are perilously imbalanced.