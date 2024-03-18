Bans on electric cars and solar panels? It’s not so implausible

By David Fickling

In a world riven by great-power conflict, economic decoupling, high inflation, and worries that the interests of capital are being put ahead of workers, an obvious enemy can emerge: technology. The best way to preserve the status quo is to destroy the machinery that promises a change to existing ways.

That was the thinking of the Luddites, a movement of textile workers in early 19th century England. Discomfited by the trade embargoes and financial crisis of the Napoleonic wars, they smashed up powered looms and weaving frames, hoping to slow the tide of innovation they saw as undercutting their livelihoods.

It’s an example with worrying parallels to the present. China’s widening lead in clean technology, coupled with its vast trade surplus and Beijing’s desire to export its way out of a domestic slump, are combining with faltering efforts on decarbonization in developed countries to produce a toxic mix.

If green technology such as electric vehicles, solar panels and home batteries gets badged as foreign and threatening and finds itself excluded via laws and tariff policies, then drastically falling costs aren’t going to be enough to get it into the hands of consumers. Spurious national security and industrial policy concerns will be sufficient to banish it.