Beyond turkeys and traditions

Over the years, commercial activity has completely redefined Thanksgiving to the point where many youngsters of today associate the holiday with an annual shopping spree, looking for deals on the most coveted items such as iPhones, Kindle and smart TVs. In the bygone era, people would queue up in front of major retail shops early (even overnight) on Black Friday (the day after Thanksgiving). When the shop doors opened, there would literally be a stampede as everyone tried to grab the most coveted items at unheard of prices. Unfortunately (or fortunately), this has now become a thing of the past as most discount shopping now takes place online, several days, even weeks, before the designated Black Friday.