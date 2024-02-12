BJP’s brazen political motives behind timing of Bharat Ratna awards

Effect in Hindi heartland

The BJP is reusing this template in 2024, where first Thakur’s name was announced for the highest civilian honour in recognition of his historic role in reserving jobs in Bihar for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in government jobs in the late 1970s, way before the Mandal Commission recommendations for reserving 27 per cent jobs for OBCs were implemented. Its political and electoral dimension was manifested glaringly when Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader, ditched Mahagathbandhan coalition partners the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the left parties for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The immediate outcome of that announcement was the possible bolstering of the electoral fortunes of the BJP with Kumar changing sides. Likely, the NDA is set to win a good number of the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar. Bharat Ratna for Thakur has acted as a game-changer so far as BJP’s electoral fortunes in Bihar are concerned.

The award to Singh, who was also a leader of the farming community in western Uttar Pradesh, has had a dramatic impact on his grandson Jayant Singh who heads the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which has a good political base in the region. It has the possibility of tilting the electoral fortunes in favour of a political party which joins hands with him. On X, Jayant Singh remarked to a tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the news, ‘Dil Jeet Liya’, and when asked by reporters if he would leave the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. for the NDA, he said, “How could I say no now.” This political turn by the RLD which could help the NDA in western UP can be attributed to the Bharat Ratna for Charan Singh. Yet again, it testifies to the BJP template.