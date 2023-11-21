BKB embodied the best of the Civil Service

Throughout his career, he not only retained his deep interest in development economics and public finance but was also equally versed in literature and history. A gentleman to the core, he had the remarkable ability to get the best out of his colleagues. He was deeply committed to policies that would enhance social development. Among his best qualities were an unparalleled knowledge of public finance and an exceptional ability to analyse and marshal facts with the utmost ease and confidence on a wide variety of complex subjects. His mature and thoughtful handling of difficult issues not only earned him respect from the political leadership but also, on occasion, gave him the ability to garner their support for uncomfortable political decisions. For his youngest colleagues, he was a beacon of inspiration.

He retired as Chief Secretary in 2000, after which he was succeeded by his wife Teresa Bhattacharya of the 1965 batch of the IAS, another exceptional officer who became the first woman Chief Secretary of Karnataka.