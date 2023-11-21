BKB embodied the best of the Civil Service

The passing away of B K Bhattacharya, Karnataka’s former Chief Secretary, on November 18, 2023, represents the end of an era. Bhattacharya belonged to that great generation of Indian civil servants who not only held the affection of their colleagues and the unshakeable trust of the people that they served but also earned deep respect from the political leadership.
Sardar Patel described the civil service as the steel frame of governance. If the state of Karnataka has been known for its long culture of good governance, it is in great part because of the work of deeply committed civil servants who set high standards of integrity, competence, and public purpose. Bhattacharya stands tall in this line of illustrious civil servants of the state.
B K Bhattacharya, or Bipul for his friends, was known not only for his intellectual brilliance and unimpeachable integrity but also for being an encouraging colleague and a fine human being. For the people of Karnataka, he was a courageous, compassionate, and thoughtful civil servant who cared deeply about social change and worked tirelessly for it. He possessed all the qualities that represent the finest traditions of the civil service.
Born in Bengal in 1940, in pre-independence India, Bipul Bhattacharya completed his undergraduate degree from Calcutta’s Presidency College in 1959, followed by a post-graduation in economics from Calcutta University. Falling in love with the subject of economics, he taught the subject for two years before joining the Indian Administrative Service in 1964. His contemporaries at Presidency College during that culturally vibrant period included journalist and editor Hiranmay Karlekar, theatre artist Samik Bandopadhyay, and cultural theorist Gayatri Chakravarty Spivak. Bhattacharya’s early exposure to the powerful intellectual ideas of the time during his college days in Calcutta would remain with him during his work as a civil servant.
Bhattacharya served with distinction in the Karnataka cadre of the Indian Administrative Service until his retirement in 2000. Other than a five-year stint in the Government of India in the social security sector, he spent his entire career in the state government, where, among other postings, he worked in planning and finance. This gave him a deep understanding and nuanced perspective of Karnataka’s developmental challenges. He managed the state’s finances with professionalism. This, along with his long experience in different sectors, gave him the ability to lead the state with distinction as Chief Secretary in the Government of Karnataka from 1997 to 2000.
Bhattacharya’s world view and his values were defined by a progressive secular outlook, a rational and scientific approach, and empathy for the poor. Along with a powerful intellect, he also possessed a genial personality that made him approachable not only to young colleagues but also to the public—a rare quality among civil servants.
Throughout his career, he not only retained his deep interest in development economics and public finance but was also equally versed in literature and history. A gentleman to the core, he had the remarkable ability to get the best out of his colleagues. He was deeply committed to policies that would enhance social development. Among his best qualities were an unparalleled knowledge of public finance and an exceptional ability to analyse and marshal facts with the utmost ease and confidence on a wide variety of complex subjects. His mature and thoughtful handling of difficult issues not only earned him respect from the political leadership but also, on occasion, gave him the ability to garner their support for uncomfortable political decisions. For his youngest colleagues, he was a beacon of inspiration.
He retired as Chief Secretary in 2000, after which he was succeeded by his wife Teresa Bhattacharya of the 1965 batch of the IAS, another exceptional officer who became the first woman Chief Secretary of Karnataka.
After retirement, Bhattacharya continued to contribute to public service, heading various committees set up by the central and state governments. An avid reader, he remained an active golfer and swimmer almost until his last days. He and his wife Teresa were among the most popular couples in the IAS fraternity and active participants in the city’s civic life. In intellectual discussions, Bhattacharya’s inputs were insightful, and deeply felt. A true liberal, he cared genuinely about the state of the country. Bhattacharya leaves behind his wife, Teresa, and their two children, Rahul and Arati. He will be deeply missed by colleagues and friends, as well as by the state of Karnataka, which has benefited from his legacy of public service.
(Sanjay Kaul is a former IAS officer. Uma Mahadevan-
Dasgupta is an IAS officer)