Boston Brahmins, TamBrams, and Kamala

The term Boston Brahmins describes the small community of White Anglo-Saxon Protestants who dominated Boston and US society starting in the 17th century and through much of the 20th century in politics, industry, the arts, philanthropy and academia. They founded Harvard University and several prep schools which served as pipelines to Harvard; and they built art museums and parks for the benefit of the ordinary citizens of Boston. Extremely class-conscious, they accumulated a great deal of wealth through railroads, shipping and international trade, intermarried, kept outsiders at arm’s length, and were proud of their British ancestry. If you did not attend Harvard, you were considered a nobody, a sentiment which holds true to some degree even today.