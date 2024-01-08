Brand Bengaluru needs a master plan 

For a city marred by being the only metropolitan city to not have an updated master plan, Bengaluru speaks a lot more than it delivers. A recent study indicates that Bengaluru’s urban cover is likely to increase to 1,323 sq km, or 58 per cent, by 2025, which is nearly double the spread of 727,99 sq km, or 31.75 per cent, that was recorded in 2017, necessitating urgent measures to plan for the city. The government should also involve citizens in the planning process. Ward committees can be empowered to hold meetings on the master plan. However, a suggestion such as this seems futile to a city that has had no elections for the city council since the last three years. While “Brand” Bengaluru looks at re-envisioning how the city looks, it will not work until a proper master plan is in place. After all, the only alternative to the master plan is a better master plan.