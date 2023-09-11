While traditions are nice to follow, the compulsion by authorities around tradition can turn one’s brain into a rebellious mode. So, here’s what I did on International Yoga Day in June this year. For the past 5 years, on this special day, I used to diligently attend a group session led by my Yoga Guru to do 108 Surya Namaskars (sun salutations) at the crack of dawn. The piety in the sessions made me feel anchored to a higher energy and, additionally, praises from my guru about my commitment towards yoga, made me feel proud of my athleticism. Everything was going fine, and there was no reason for me to crib, or change. But, like Jannik Sinner, I was bitten by the bug of rebellion. I felt a strange need to abandon the paraphernalia of props used in yoga and make a bold statement. So, me and my spirits arrived at the venue by 6am. Seeing me hands-free, my guru offered a spare mat, but I bluntly refused because I wanted to be different.