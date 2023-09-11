Traditions are like porcelain. Once broken, the pieces, if joined, don't resemble the original form.
This year, spectators at the iconic Centre Court at Wimbledon witnessed a controversial departure from the age-old tradition by a player ranked eighth in the world of Men’s Tennis. 21-year-old Jannik Sinner, entered Centre Court to play against Argentina’s J Cerundolo with his ‘Beige and Ebony Supreme’ leather Gucci duffel bag showcasing the inimitable GC monogram and the unmissable bright red and green straps fastening its contents into a proud hold.
What was his crime? Well, he broke the ‘strict all-white’ uniform requirements of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club at ‘The Championships’ in Wimbledon 2023. In fact, players at this Grand Slam event are strictly expected to abide by the rules and the sartorial deviance exhibited by Sinner, appeared defiant and disrespectful to the stiff authorities.
While traditions are nice to follow, the compulsion by authorities around tradition can turn one’s brain into a rebellious mode. So, here’s what I did on International Yoga Day in June this year. For the past 5 years, on this special day, I used to diligently attend a group session led by my Yoga Guru to do 108 Surya Namaskars (sun salutations) at the crack of dawn. The piety in the sessions made me feel anchored to a higher energy and, additionally, praises from my guru about my commitment towards yoga, made me feel proud of my athleticism. Everything was going fine, and there was no reason for me to crib, or change. But, like Jannik Sinner, I was bitten by the bug of rebellion. I felt a strange need to abandon the paraphernalia of props used in yoga and make a bold statement. So, me and my spirits arrived at the venue by 6am. Seeing me hands-free, my guru offered a spare mat, but I bluntly refused because I wanted to be different.
Having completed only 10 Surya Namaskars, I was uncomfortable for the first time. By the time I did 30 salutations, I was in excruciating pain, but seeing others so immersed in perfecting their asanas (poses), I let my ginormous ego numb my pain. I tried hard for the next set of repetitions but had to forcibly abort. I lasted 42 Surya Namaskars. To break the tradition, I paid my price, a million abrasions on the palms of my hands and a layer of skin missing from my knees.
Not sure what the penalty for Jannik Skinner was, but just in case he was to win ‘The Championships’, I’m sure his jail-break could become the start of a new regime, welcoming colour. As for me, I’m still retired hurt!