Can Singapore keep up its act post-Lee? 

It is not clear yet whether Lee, like his father before him, will serve as a minister-mentor in Wong’s cabinet. It would certainly be useful to have his knowledge and expertise, as well as the relationships he has built as a global statesman of more than two decades. But Wong should also be ready to listen to fresh ideas, not just from his own dominant People’s Action Party, but also from the Opposition, including leaders like lawyer and author Pritam Singh, who have proposed novel ways to address pressing domestic issues like the income gap, as well as gender disparities in the workplace.