DH Toon | Expect a resolution soon...

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farm unions on Monday parked their tractors along the highways at many places in Punjab and Haryana demanding that the agriculture sector be taken out of the WTO agreement.

This comes amid thousands of farmers staying put at Khanauri and Shambhu points on Punjab's border with Haryana after their 'Delhi Chalo' march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to press the Centre for various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, was stopped by security forces.

