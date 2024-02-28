JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioncartoon

DH Toon | #SaveMilkyWay

Last Updated 28 February 2024, 02:29 IST

Follow Us

Yesterday, at Thiruvananthapuram PM Modi made a historic announcement, revealing the names of the four astronauts who are currently undergoing rigorous training for India's first-ever human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

Addressing the audience at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba, Modi introduced to the nation the astronauts--Group Captains Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Pratap, Ajit Krishnan, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

Bestowing them with the prestigious 'astronaut wings,' Modi hailed these astronauts as "four forces" representing the aspirations of India's 1.4 billion people.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 February 2024, 02:29 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSpace

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT