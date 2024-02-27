JOIN US
Homeindia

PM Modi introduces astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronaut-designates selected to participate in the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious programme aimed at sending humans into space.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 07:01 IST

The individuals are Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla. They were bestowed ‘astronaut wings’ by PM Modi.

The announcement was made at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

More to follow...

(Published 27 February 2024, 07:01 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiISROSpaceGaganyaanScience

