PM Modi introduces astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the names of the four astronaut-designates selected to participate in the Gaganyaan mission, India's ambitious programme aimed at sending humans into space.
The individuals are Group Captain P Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander S Shukla. They were bestowed ‘astronaut wings’ by PM Modi.
The announcement was made at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.
More to follow...
(Published 27 February 2024, 07:01 IST)