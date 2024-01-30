China’s glut, India’s drought; Two faces of liquidity

The fiscal authority is perhaps waiting for a deluge of foreign money after JPMorgan Chase & Co. adds India to its emerging markets bond index in June. HSBC Asset Management is predicting Rs 8300 thousand crore in inflows in the coming years. Still, courting foreign investors on a more durable basis will require fixing the government’s rickety fiscal house. The Modi administration wants to make a start by not reporting a deficit much higher than the budgeted 5.9 per cent of gross domestic product for this fiscal year, even though GDP is going to be a lot lower than it had assumed. (The 7.3 per cent real, or inflation-adjusted, growth is on the back of an 8.9 per cent nominal expansion, against an initial estimate of 10.5 per cent.)

The other important actor in the liquidity drama is the central bank. After the US Federal Reserve starts reducing interest rates, the Reserve Bank of India will come under pressure to do the same. But the RBI’s tightening is yet to transmit fully through the economy. The stock market is frothy, and inflation has been unmoored from 4 per cent — the midpoint of its 2 per cent to 6 per cent target — for so long that there’s a real danger that people will stop believing that the monetary authority is committed to achieving it.