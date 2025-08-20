Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Climate change fuels chikungunya surge globally

Climate change fuels chikungunya surge globally

Chikungunya, which can disable victims for years, is spreading rapidly, including in China and other places that have not seen it before
International New York Times
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaChikungunyaCliamte Change

Follow us on :

Follow Us