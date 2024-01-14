Collectively blind to pollution

The rubber tyres on which we ride in traffic are prone to cracking due to oxidation. Thus, for many years now, stabilising agents have been added to tyres to prevent cracking. One of the more common chemicals added to tyres across the world for over six decades is called 6PPD (its full IUPAC name is N1-(4-Methylpentan-2-yl)-N4-phenylbenzene-1,4-diamine, so let’s just call it 6PPD). Over time, 6PPD migrates out of the tyre towards the surface -- where it gets oxidised by ozone, becoming 6PPD-quinone or 6PPD-Q. Recent research has found that this compound is extremely toxic to fish, even in small amounts, leading to massive deaths in some commercially important species like coho salmon.