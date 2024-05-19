Congratulations, Ron DeSantis just eliminated climate change

When King Canute commanded the tide to stop, he was trying to make a point about the limits of his powers. It seems Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has far more influence over nature than King Canute could ever imagine. But that does not include the ability to solve climate change simply by declaring it doesn’t exist.

DeSantis signed a law this week requiring the state to ignore climate change when making policies. The bill also ends clean-energy grants and fuel-efficiency standards for government vehicles, encourages more natural-gas use and outlaws wind farms (not that hurricane-prone Florida will ever have any). It takes effect on July 1, when the temperature in Florida will be 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result of DeSantis ending climate change by fiat, we can expect dozens of insurance companies to return to his state immediately. (As of this writing, no insurance companies had returned to Florida.)

Florida’s climate marked the occasion by sending heat indexes to all-time highs in mid-May, an episode made at least three times more likely by [phenomenon redacted], according to the research group Climate Central. Heat and humidity made the air feel like it was 115 degrees Fahrenheit in Key West on Wednesday, trouncing the record for the day by 17 degrees.

DeSantis called the bill a means of "restoring sanity in our approach to energy and rejecting the agenda of the radical green zealots." This is partly based on the mistaken idea, usually championed by fossil-fuel companies, that transitioning from fossil fuels will make energy less affordable and hurt economic growth.