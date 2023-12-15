CoP28: A big gain, and some quibbles

Yet, CoP28 will be remembered for more than just this ground-breaking agreement. It also will be remembered for operationalising the Loss and Damage Fund on the very first day of the conference to support vulnerable developing countries in dealing with climate disasters. While the initial pledges to the fund remain at about $800 million (with the host the UAE contributing $100 million and the US just $17.5 million), which is far less than what is needed, the operationalisation of the fund marks an important milestone in the climate justice movement.