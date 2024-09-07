Counting for equality

Earlier, in E V Chinnaiah vs State of Andhra Pradesh, the court held that once castes are identified by the President under Articles 341 and 342, they form a conglomerate to be deemed as SCs/STs.

The court reasoned that by creating the deeming fiction, the constitution suggests that all identified castes constitute a homogenous class due to their shared experience of untouchability.

However, in Davinder Singh, the court disagreed, asserting that Articles 341 and 342 only deal with caste identification and do not imply homogeneity among SCs.