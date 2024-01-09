Courage of confrontation

We see domestic servants and ill paid employees exploited and treated beyond the bounds of humanity and unfortunate women caught in the web of domestic violence. While it is undisputedly not possible for an individual to right the wrongs of society at large we can still open our mouths in our limited spheres of home and workplace to condemn an action. Nothing can be more at stake than truth and goodness itself. In denying their humanity we betray our own In the words of Arundhati Roy, “you should never get used to the unspeakable violence and vulgar disparity of life around you. To respect strength, never power. Above all to watch. To try and understand. To never look away. And never, never forget”